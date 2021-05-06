Overview

Dr. Bradley Bell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at First Urology, PSC in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.