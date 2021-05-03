See All Plastic Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Bradley Becker, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Bradley Becker, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Becker works at Dr. Bradley Becker in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Plastic Surgeon
    18555 N 79th Ave Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 610-9111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 03, 2021
    I am so grateful that I found Dr Becker. He performed a Bilateral Breast Reduction/Lift and Abdominoplasty procedures on me in late February 2021 and my results are amazing and beyond my expectations. He is professional and the best and most talented Doctor. He will listen to what you are wanting to accomplish and advise you on what will work best for you and takes his time. All of Dr. Becker’s staff is amazing, truly other offices should model there office’s customer service and strive for their excellent standard. They consistently checked in on me and continue to do so post procedure. I feel the procedures Dr Becker did for me were life changing resulting in a better quality of life and having confidence again post baby!
    Nicole F — May 03, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Becker, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245307396
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Becker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at Dr. Bradley Becker in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

