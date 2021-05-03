Overview

Dr. Bradley Becker, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at Dr. Bradley Becker in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.