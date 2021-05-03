Dr. Bradley Becker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Becker, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Becker, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Plastic Surgeon18555 N 79th Ave Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 610-9111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful that I found Dr Becker. He performed a Bilateral Breast Reduction/Lift and Abdominoplasty procedures on me in late February 2021 and my results are amazing and beyond my expectations. He is professional and the best and most talented Doctor. He will listen to what you are wanting to accomplish and advise you on what will work best for you and takes his time. All of Dr. Becker’s staff is amazing, truly other offices should model there office’s customer service and strive for their excellent standard. They consistently checked in on me and continue to do so post procedure. I feel the procedures Dr Becker did for me were life changing resulting in a better quality of life and having confidence again post baby!
About Dr. Bradley Becker, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245307396
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
