Dr. Bradley Beasley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Beasley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Beasley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Beasley works at
Locations
-
1
Restoration Foot and Ankle PLLC800 W Boise Cir Ste 150, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 274-1557
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beasley?
Dr. Beasley has been my hero in the fight to keep my mom's foot. Mom had a foot wound go rogue on her and get badly infected. Dr. Beasley identified the infection immediately and scheduled a surgery for the next day. He warned of all possibilities, even the possibility of amputation, and then assured my mom that he would give her his best effort. Before surgery he came and made sure he gave us as much info as we needed and then prayed with my mom. From there he performed a surgery and removed all the infected tissue. After, Mom went to a rehab facility for 6 weeks and then home with home health for 6 weeks. She's had regular visits with Dr. Beasley to monitor her progress. She has almost fully recovered. It has been a LONG and sometimes hard road for Mom, but she couldn't have made it without this wonderful doctors help and support. We are so grateful to him for everything! If you need a brilliant and effective doctor who is also kind and caring (and PATIENT)... this is the doctor.
About Dr. Bradley Beasley, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821102823
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beasley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beasley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beasley works at
Dr. Beasley has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beasley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.