Overview

Dr. Bradley Baum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Baum works at Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs in Corona, CA with other offices in Wildomar, CA, Murrieta, CA and Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.