Overview

Dr. Bradley Barter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Penn Highlands Dubois.



Dr. Barter works at University Orthopedics Center in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.