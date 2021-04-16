Overview

Dr. Bradley Barnett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Sch Med/Hosp and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Barnett works at California LASIK & Eye in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.