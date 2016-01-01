Dr. Barham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Barham, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Barham, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Barham works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Assn. for Pediatrics1850 Hickory St Ste 102, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 677-2801
-
2
Hendrick Regional Laboratory5302 Buffalo Gap Rd Ste 100, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 677-2801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Barham, DO
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1255693503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Barham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
