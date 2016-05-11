Overview

Dr. Brad Banko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Banko works at Oak Street Health Lee Harvard in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.