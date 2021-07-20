Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Bagan works at
Locations
1
Libertyville Neurosurgery LLC712 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-1848
2
Advocate Condell Medical Center801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-1848
3
Lmg the Family Doctors716 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 362-1848
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never felt more comfortable speaking with a doctor. Dr. Bagan does not talk down to me, but we speak as easily as if we were neighbors. I have had a few procedures and I am confident that Dr. Bagan is the man to fix me, once and for all. He is not only my neurosurgeon, he is my friend. While facing surgery on my skull, that is a good feeling!
About Dr. Bradley Bagan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346367190
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagan works at
Dr. Bagan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagan.
