Overview

Dr. Bradley Backoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Backoff works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Boardman, OH and Ravenna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.