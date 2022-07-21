Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aymen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their residency with St. John Providence Hospital Macomb-Oakland
Dr. Aymen works at
Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely fortunate to have had him as my neurologist before and after my hospital stay. He is extremely competent and so kind and caring. He cares deeply for his patients and goes out of his way to assess and treat even the most complex neurological conditions. He spends time caring for his patients and additional time talking to them on the phone also after you are released from the hospital. I am truly blessed to be under his care. Dr. Bradley Aymen is the best!
About Dr. Bradley Aymen, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1760640445
Education & Certifications
- St. John Providence Hospital Macomb-Oakland
- St. John Providence Hospital Macomb-Oakland, Warren, Michigan
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aymen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aymen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aymen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aymen works at
Dr. Aymen has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aymen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aymen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aymen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aymen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aymen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.