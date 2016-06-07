Dr. Bradley Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Arnold, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pleasant Grove, UT. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland
Dr. Arnold works at
Locations
-
1
Alpine Pediatrics1912 W 930 N, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Directions (435) 254-5928
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arnold?
He is VERY attentive, extremely gentle and sweet with my daughter, efficient, thorough, and very knowledgeable. We wouldn't dream of taking our child to see anyone else. We trust him with her life.
About Dr. Bradley Arnold, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1417995671
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.