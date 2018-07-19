Dr. Bradley Alger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Alger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Alger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Alger works at
Denver Family Medicine1960 N Ogden St Ste 600, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 830-6666
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Was avoiding finding a new primary but glad I found Dr Alger and the team. They made the routine annual checkup, bloodwork/labs easy. I was in and out, no waiting around all day,. Doc spent time chatting and getting to know each other. Great office location near downtown, easy parking.
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992849541
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- University of Illinois At Rockford
- Hamilton College, New York
Dr. Alger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alger works at
Dr. Alger speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.