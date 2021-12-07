Dr. Bradley Abrahamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Abrahamson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Abrahamson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Abrahamson works at
Locations
-
1
Billing Office - No patient access1221 E Elizabeth St Ste 4, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 484-1757
-
2
Integrative Sports Medicine2020 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abrahamson?
I had a wrist injury (partial tears) that could have been a long healing process. Instead, with the PRP, it was just 4 weeks!! I highly recommended Dr. A and his fabulous staff to keep you moving!!
About Dr. Bradley Abrahamson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1629185129
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
- Family Medicine
- Surgery
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrahamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrahamson works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrahamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrahamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.