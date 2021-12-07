See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Bradley Abrahamson, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (58)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Abrahamson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Abrahamson works at Associates in Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Billing Office - No patient access
    1221 E Elizabeth St Ste 4, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 484-1757
    Integrative Sports Medicine
    2020 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 07, 2021
    I had a wrist injury (partial tears) that could have been a long healing process. Instead, with the PRP, it was just 4 weeks!! I highly recommended Dr. A and his fabulous staff to keep you moving!!
    BMolin — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Abrahamson, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Sports Medicine
    Residency
    Residency
    • Surgery
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Abrahamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrahamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrahamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrahamson works at Associates in Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Abrahamson’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahamson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrahamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrahamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

