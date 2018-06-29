Dr. Bradlee Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradlee Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradlee Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Emergency Room - Lancaster Medical Center800 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Urology at Lancaster Medical Center838 West Meeting St Medical Arts Building 5 Suite, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson is highly skilled and gets quickly to the point of informing her patients. My husband had greenlight laser surgery last year by a predecessor of Dr J that did not take care of the problem and he ended up with almost 100% blockage less than a year later. Dr J moved quickly to do a bipolar TURP vaporization. My husband is much better and is having a quick recovery. Her assistant Dee removed his cath very painlessly and was very informative what to expect in recovery.
About Dr. Bradlee Johnson, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1629304068
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.