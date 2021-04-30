Overview

Dr. Bradford Winegar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Winegar works at Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.