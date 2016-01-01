Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradford Waters, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradford Waters, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Locations
Veterans Affairs Medical Center Memphis Tennessee1030 Jefferson Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 523-8990Monday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradford Waters, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134186083
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- U Ala Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.