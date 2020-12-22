Overview

Dr. Bradford Tyler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tyler works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Incisional Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.