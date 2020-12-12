Dr. Bradford Singman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Singman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradford Singman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 20-00 FAIR LAWN AVE, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-6000
Uvatov Podiatry PC1468 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 494-6699Tuesday2:00pm - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I feel so blessed and thankful to have found Dr Signman!!! He is extremely knowledgeable in his field, my very first visit and he knew exactly what my rare skin condition was and he confirmed it with a biopsy. Truth be told his office is not fancy like a lot of offices are, but it’s clean and I’m not there to see his office I’m there to see him. He has talked to me on the phone when I needed him. He has always fit me in with an appointment if I was in pain. I would absolutely recommend Dr Signman as a dermatologist!
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164513354
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
