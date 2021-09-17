Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shingleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD
Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Ocb Optical50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-1023
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-9787
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston88 ANSEL HALLET RD, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 Directions (508) 771-4848
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. J. Bradford Shingleton is an excellent cataract surgeon. Highly-knowledgeable in his field, I'm grateful to have been referred to him for surgery. Prior to the surgery, both eyes were thoroughly assessed. Pre-surgery support, day of surgery and follow-up care was all excellent and the results beyond my expectations.
About Dr. Bradford Shingleton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shingleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shingleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shingleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shingleton has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shingleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shingleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shingleton.
