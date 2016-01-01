Dr. Bradford Romans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Romans, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradford Romans, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Romans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Consultorio Medico De La Familia13626 Veterans Memorial Dr Ste F, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (281) 580-8880
-
2
Team Med At Medical City12200 Park Central Dr Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 363-4381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romans?
About Dr. Bradford Romans, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1124071220
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romans works at
Dr. Romans has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.