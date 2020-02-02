Dr. Bradford Ress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Ress, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford Ress, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Ress works at
Locations
1
Hallandale2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 405, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was absolutely positive. Starting with his staff--especially Karen that went above and beyond accommodating me. He listened to me, gave me a thorough exam and recommend that I see a neurologist. I would not hesitate to send any of my friends or family to him
About Dr. Bradford Ress, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831281021
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ress has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ress accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ress works at
Dr. Ress has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ress speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ress.
