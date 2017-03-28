Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
Central Ohio Neurological Surgeons Inc955 Eastwind Dr, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (888) 444-1203
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mullin removed a meningioma from my spinal cord in 2007. Hence, my testimonial is not so recent as it is one that has been proven by a decade of full return to strength and use of my legs for more than a decade. He was very effective at treating the symptoms i had, removed the tumor on my spine (not the bone, the cord itself). I was amazed at the lack of pain afterward, and the rapid healing afterward. Of course, I also thank God for my recovery, and for using Dr. Mullin as His instrument!
About Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullin works at
Dr. Mullin has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.
