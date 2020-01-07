Dr. Bradford McQuilkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McQuilkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford McQuilkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford McQuilkin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center Portsmouth
Dr. McQuilkin works at
Locations
-
1
VCU Medical Center - Children's Pavilion1000 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 430-3217
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McQuilkin?
10 years ago Dr McQuilkin made an unconventional diagnosis that probably saved my daughters life. She is now a feisty 21 year old. I am forever indebted.
About Dr. Bradford McQuilkin, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1114966553
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center Portsmouth
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McQuilkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McQuilkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQuilkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McQuilkin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McQuilkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQuilkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQuilkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQuilkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.