Dr. Bradford Matthews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford Matthews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
1
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 430-5964
2
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5963
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very sympathetic to my needs during my time being treated for my prostate cancer and recovery.
About Dr. Bradford Matthews, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104847623
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.