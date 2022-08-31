Dr. Bradford Liva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Liva, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradford Liva, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Dover Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Locations
The Womens Group of Ridgewood1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 205, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 444-1185
Bradford C Liva MD14 Ridgedale Ave Ste 104, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 267-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you are a type 1 diabetic, Dr. Bradford Liva is for you. As a type 1 diabetic since 1964, Dr. Liva has performed miracles and preserved my vision. There is no one better. Plus he iexplains everything, is personable and kind.
About Dr. Bradford Liva, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cullen Eye Institute
- UMDNJ Nj Med School Newark
- Hackensack MC
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Liva speaks Spanish.
