Dr. Bradford Liva, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Dover Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Liva works at Bradford C Liva MD in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.