Dr. Bradford Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradford Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of Hawaii - Liliha Street Office & Surgery Center1712 Liliha St Ste 400, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 888-9981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of Hawaii - Queens POB 1 Office1380 Lusitana St Ste 912, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 888-9981
Aloha Eye Clinic - Wailuku450 Hookahi St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 877-3984
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Dr. Lee performed eyelid and a brow Lift surgery. Extremely through and a very warm bedside manner. I highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1710113352
- Shiley Eye Center-University Of California, San Diego
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Hawaii Transitional Residency Program
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Harvard
- Ophthalmology
