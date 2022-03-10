See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Bradford Lee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradford Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Lee works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens
    7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 515-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of Hawaii - Liliha Street Office & Surgery Center
    1712 Liliha St Ste 400, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 888-9981
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Oculofacial Plastic Surgery of Hawaii - Queens POB 1 Office
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 912, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 888-9981
  4. 4
    Aloha Eye Clinic - Wailuku
    450 Hookahi St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 877-3984

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Ectropion of Eyelid

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Dr. Lee performed eyelid and a brow Lift surgery. Extremely through and a very warm bedside manner. I highly recommend him.
    J. W. King — Mar 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bradford Lee, MD
    About Dr. Bradford Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710113352
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shiley Eye Center-University Of California, San Diego
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii Transitional Residency Program
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks French, Mandarin and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

