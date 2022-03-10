Overview

Dr. Bradford Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Lee works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Wailuku, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.