Dr. Bradford Lavigne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavigne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Lavigne, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradford Lavigne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerly, RI.
Dr. Lavigne works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialists Inc.45 Wells St Ste 103, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6330
-
2
Westerly Hospital25 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-3927
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavigne?
Excellent
About Dr. Bradford Lavigne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992759005
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavigne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavigne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavigne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavigne works at
Dr. Lavigne has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastric Ulcer, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavigne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavigne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavigne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavigne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavigne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.