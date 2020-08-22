Dr. Bradford Kleinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Kleinman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford Kleinman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kleinman works at
Locations
-
1
Ob-Gyn Associates1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 681-6772
-
2
Ob-Gyn Associates12240 Indian Creek Ct Ste 130A, Beltsville, MD 20705 Directions (301) 681-6772
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleinman?
I would recommend Dr. Kleinman for anyone looking for a gynecologist (whether it's your first gynecology visit or you're just looking for someone new). A lot of people are uncomfortable going to male gynecologists, but Dr. Kleinman is so knowledgeable, so personable, and really tries to make his patients feel so comfortable. He's a very trustworthy doctor. So glad I found Dr. Kleinman!
About Dr. Bradford Kleinman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1093702391
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinman works at
Dr. Kleinman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Osteopenia and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.