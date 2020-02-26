Overview

Dr. Bradford King, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. King works at Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.