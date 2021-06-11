Dr. Bradford Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Holland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford Holland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence Ear, Nose & Throat601 W State Highway 6 Ste 106, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 776-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
What an outstanding doctor and staff.
About Dr. Bradford Holland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790724839
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ/n Carolina Bapt Hsp Salem Nc
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holland speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
