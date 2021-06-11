Overview

Dr. Bradford Holland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Holland works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Ear, Nose & Throat in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.