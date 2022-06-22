See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Gamble works at Otolaryngology Specialists of North Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Otolaryngology Specialists of North Texas
    7515 Greenville Ave Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 239-1641
  2. 2
    Plano-frisco Office
    6300 W Parker Rd Ste G24, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-0633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gamble?

    Jun 22, 2022
    Dr Gamble has been treating my daughter for years. Because of him she is finally clear of all of her ear/nose and throat issues. I have used him for my medical needs too. We are big fans.
    Jamie Young — Jun 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gamble to family and friends

    Dr. Gamble's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gamble

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD.

    About Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629021498
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Tex Sw Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gamble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gamble has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.