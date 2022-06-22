Overview

Dr. Bradford Gamble, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Gamble works at Otolaryngology Specialists of North Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.