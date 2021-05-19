Overview

Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Fine works at Lexington Foot and Ankle Center in Lexington, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY and Georgetown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.