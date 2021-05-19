See All Podiatrists in Lexington, KY
Overview

Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Fine works at Lexington Foot and Ankle Center in Lexington, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY and Georgetown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Foot and Ankle Center Psc
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C115, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-8855
  2. 2
    L. William Roberts M. D. Psc
    805 Alexa Dr Ste C, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-8855
  3. 3
    Lexington Foot & Ankle Center Psc
    1138 Lexington Rd Ste 210, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-8855
  4. 4
    Lexington Diabetic Center Psc
    3292 Eagle View Ln Ste 210, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 977-8855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2021
    Dr. Fine has done 3 surgeries on me in the last 5 years. He was patient with me and answered all my questions. He understood the seriousness of my condition and wanted to help me. I have had issues with my legs and feet since I was 2 years old. Dr. Fine has been the only doctor that was willing to help me and do his best to improve my quality of life.
    About Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659319721
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Fine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

