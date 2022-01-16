See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Bradford Fenton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradford Fenton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University Hospitals|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Fenton works at Bradford Fenton, MD in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bradford Fenton, MD
    9500 Independence Dr Ste 900, Anchorage, AK 99507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5254

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 16, 2022
    Dr. Fenton saved my sanity about three years ago when he diagnosed and successfully started treatment for my central pain syndrome. I had been in pain for months and went to several providers who did not know what to do. He was so confident and sure of his diagnosis and treatment that he gave me that same confidence and, sure enough, I am pain-free and so grateful!
    Janet — Jan 16, 2022
    About Dr. Bradford Fenton, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891750568
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Medical School
    Internship
    • East Carolina University|Ecu Pcmh
    Medical Education
    • Boston University Hospitals|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fenton works at Bradford Fenton, MD in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Fenton’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

