Overview

Dr. Bradford Fenton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University Hospitals|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Fenton works at Bradford Fenton, MD in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.