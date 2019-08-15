Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradford Duncan, MD
Dr. Bradford Duncan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Duncan works at
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Flat out the best doctor I've ever had. He is thorough, detail-oriented, knowledgeable and really cares about his patients. Also sensitive to patient concerns and preferences.
About Dr. Bradford Duncan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104932540
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.