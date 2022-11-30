Dr. Bradford Curt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Curt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradford Curt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Curt works at
Locations
Mayfield - West Chester9075 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 200, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ten years ago, at age 62, I hurt my back at the gym to the point that I could not get out of bed. The pain was in my SI joints in my hips so it was recommended that I get pain shots. I tried that three times over the ten years. I tried chiropractic with some results but the pain relief lasted only a day or two. I bought an inversion table that provided so temporary relief. My family physician suggested a consult with a spine surgeon so I asked all of the above people who had worked on me over the years and the majority recommended the Mayfield Clinic in West Chester, OH, and several recommended Dr. Bradford Curt by name, so I made an appointment. After an MRI and some X-Rays it became clear that I had one lumbar vertebra that sat forward of all my other vertebrae, putting pressure on my spine, and that arthritis was compromising the major nerves that leave the spine and go to my lower extremities. All of this explained why I couldn't walk around the block without my left leg falling as
About Dr. Bradford Curt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003027392
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
