Dr. Bradford Boone, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradford Boone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Claremore, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Claremore1110 W Will Rogers Blvd, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 341-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Boone and the entire staff that I dealt with at Advanced Orthopedics. As an RN, nurses are not always the easiest patients to treat, but I was treated with respect, all questions were answered, and I never once felt I was being rushed out. I highly recommend Dr. Boone and his staff.
About Dr. Bradford Boone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- The University of Oklahoma
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boone has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.