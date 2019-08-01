Dr. Bradford Blakeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Blakeman, MD
Dr. Bradford Blakeman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Community Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Franciscan St. James Health, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Macneal Hospital, Presence Mercy Medical Center, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Cardiac Surgery Associates801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 204, Munster, IN 46321
Community Hospital901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321
Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Community Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Franciscan St. James Health
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Macneal Hospital
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
At 50 yrs old I had 92+% coronary blockage in each of 4 coronary arteries. Dr Blakeman performed a quadruple bypass on my heart. The grafts served me well for 23 yrs before stents had to be inserted. He gave me those years of my life. I will always be indebted to him. Thank you Dr. Blakeman.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Loyola Affil Hosps
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Thoracic Surgery
