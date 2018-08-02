Dr. Bradford Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradford Black, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Salem Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
-
1
Alliance and Salem Urology LLC885 S Sawburg Ave Ste 105, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 823-1112
-
2
Salem Surgical Services2360 Southeast Blvd, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 337-1134
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Salem Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
Great doctor, won't have anyone else.
About Dr. Bradford Black, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356326136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.