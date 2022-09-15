See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Bradford Bader, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradford Bader, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Bader works at Bradford A Bader, MD - Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brad Bader
    3310 Dallas Pkwy Ste 201, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 501-2021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Facial Fracture

Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Recurrent Peripheral Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Bradford Bader, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Bader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bader works at Bradford A Bader, MD - Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bader’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

