Dr. Braden Nago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Braden Nago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Braden Nago, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Nago works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nago?
Dr. Nago really listens to patients. I felt truly heard for the first time when so many others had dismissed me. It's hard to find a good provider, even in a big city like Seattle, and I'm thankful that I found him.
About Dr. Braden Nago, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1316018344
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nago works at
Dr. Nago has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.