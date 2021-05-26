Dr. Braden Moore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Braden Moore, DPM
Overview
Dr. Braden Moore, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
David Lunow2010 W Katherine P Raines Rd Ste 300, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 556-3212
Burleson Office649 NE Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 556-3212
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
He is very personable. He is extremely thorough in finding a solution to my issue and to inform me on what to expect
About Dr. Braden Moore, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.