Dr. Braden Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Braden Mayer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Steadman Hawkins Clinic10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 110, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 586-9500
UCHealth CU Sports Medicine - Colorado Center2000 S Colorado Blvd Ste 4500, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 848-8200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been training all year for a Mt. Kilimanjaro climb. One month before the trip, my knee had a slight pain and figured it would go away in a day or two. Two weeks later, the pain was not going away. I had an MRI which found a lateral meniscus tear in my knee. I was devastated and thought I would have to cancel my trip. I went to see Dr. Mayer to get his opinion and I'm so glad I did. He was very reassuring and said I could still do the climb. He gave me a cortisone shot, a special brace that shifted my knee to the inner meniscus (didn't know that existed) and a methylprednisolone dose pack. The climb was amazing and I felt virtually no knee pain especially on the summit day. I am so thankful for Dr. Mayer because I didn't realize how much this climb meant to me and what a wonderful experience it turned out to be.
About Dr. Braden Mayer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760656110
Education & Certifications
- Complex Shoulder Disorders/Arthroplasty, Uniklinik Balgrist, Zurich, Switzerland With Christian Gerber, MD, Frcsed (Hon)
- Duke University Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Southern Methodist University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.