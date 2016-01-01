See All Orthopedic Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Braden Hartline, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Hartline works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - The Woodlands
    9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77380 (713) 486-8800

  Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Hip Resurfacing
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Orthopedic Surgery
    11 years of experience
    English
    1881011351
    Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
