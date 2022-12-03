See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Bradd Hemker, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradd Hemker, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM).

Dr. Hemker works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very thorough and great with listening to me.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Bradd Hemker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366632408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin - Affiliated Hospitals (GME)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago (GME)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradd Hemker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hemker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hemker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hemker works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hemker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

