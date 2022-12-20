Dr. Bradd Burkhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradd Burkhart, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradd Burkhart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Park2699 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 897-1363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lake Mary Office766 N Sun Dr Ste 4000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 834-1556
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Burkhart for a problem with my knee. The exam was thorough with X-rays. His explanation of the problem was in layman’s terms and treatment was initiated. I am very pleased with the care that I received.
About Dr. Bradd Burkhart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1619072899
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Orthopaedics
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Washington College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
