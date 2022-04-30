Overview

Dr. Brad Wolfson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Wolfson works at Brad A. Wolfson MD in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.