Overview

Dr. Brad Winterstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with University Of Ne Med Center



Dr. Winterstein works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.