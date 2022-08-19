Dr. Brad White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad White, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Missouri Baptist Sullivan Medical Office965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Directions (314) 567-6071
- 3 112 Piper Hill Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-7990
-
4
Urology of St Louis Inc6812 State Route 162 Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Awesome! I'd give 10 stars if I could. Everything from the check in to the exam room went smoothly and on schedule. Dr. White was very confidence inspiring, didn't rush through the consultation, and answered all my questions. Looking forward to the follow up visit.
About Dr. Brad White, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205810512
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.