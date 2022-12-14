Dr. Brad Tolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Tolin, MD
Dr. Brad Tolin, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
The Orthopaedic Institute400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
I’ve been with Dr Tolin for over 15 years! Has repaired my shoulder, knee and just recently my knee replacement! Great technique and really cares for his patients! I’ll be going back in the future for my other knee replacement! Great work!
- So Calif or Institute
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Medical College of Ohio
- Ohio State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Tolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
